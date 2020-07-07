Osa Ray SandersLouisville - Sanders, Osa Ray, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.He was a retired meat packer and ham boner with Swift Meat Packing Corp. and was a member of Hillgrove Baptist Church in Edmonson County, Ky. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Olivia Minyard Sanders; his parents, Delbert and Elburtia Sanders; sisters, Molly Kirsey and Ollie Sanders; brother, Dennie Sanders. He is survived by his daughter, Terry Sanders Strong; sons, Perry Sanders and Christopher Sanders (Sabine); sisters, Polly Goins (Charles), Rachel Haycraft, Nathel Haycraft, Delores Jones (Richard), and Gail Johnson; brothers, Easol Sanders (Erma) and David Sanders (Linda). 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.His funeral services will be 10A.M. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with burial in Hillgrove Cemetery in Edmondson County, Ky. Visitation will be 12p.m. to 8P.M. Friday, July 10, 2020.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.