Othia Evanoff
Louisville - Othia (Riley) Evanoff, 96, was born on March 23, 1923 in Breathitt Co., KY to the late Add and Ellen Riley and passed away on Tuesday July 30, 2019. Othia was a former member of Rockford Lane Baptist Church and Westport Road Baptist Church, and retired from Western High School after 25 years of service. She enjoyed camping, fishing and square dancing. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Aram Evanoff; a sister, Etsie Morgan; and a brother, Charles Riley. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Philip Evanoff (Sherri) of Clarkson, KY. And Douglas Evanoff (Mary Ann) of Park Ridge, IL; 5 grandchildren, April Evanoff-Hawes, Brian Evanoff, Michele Evanoff- Nickerson, Rachel Evanoff-O'Hara and Kathryn Evanoff- May; 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; a sister, Bertha Bridgewater; brothers, Barton and Willie Riley. Funeral services for Mrs. Evanoff will be held at 1 pm Friday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be after 10 am on Friday. Memorial gifts may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children and Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019