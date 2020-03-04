|
Otis Ethridge Cook
Cocoa, FL - Otis Ethridge Cook of Cocoa, Fla., passed away Feb. 21 at the age of 76. He remained optimistic, fiercely determined, and independent through his last days. He will be greatly missed.
Otis was born in Russellville, Ala., but spent most of his childhood in Orlando, Fla., with his mother, Martha Etoil (Rye) Nelson, and grandparents, Clara Latham and Walter Jackson Rye. He started working at age 13 as a grocery bagger and worked tenaciously for the next 62 years, a true believer that you get only what you earn. He worked to provide himself an education and graduated from Georgia Southern College. He took a job at a large bank before moving into the food service industry, which became his career and the focus of the businesses he led (The Forman Group and the Purchasing Association of Private Clubs) in the years to follow.
After moving to Louisville, Ky., in 1984, he wholeheartedly adopted the University of Louisville Cardinals as his team. He closely followed not only football and men's basketball, but all of the men's and women's sports. Otis also enjoyed the outdoors and traveling, spending some of his later years touring our beautiful country full-time in a motorcoach with his navigator and wife of 44 years, Susan. He found his spiritual connection by enjoying the beauty of God's creation in nature. He also delighted in many vacations with his family, with a favorite destination being Walt Disney World.
Otis cared unselfishly about, and for, all the people in his life. He was generous with his time and attention. For his family, friends, and co-workers, he was a willing listener, an enthusiastic fan, and a provider of sound advice.
Otis was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife Susan (Daggett); their children Stacy Cook Lutz and Brian and Rachel Cook; four grandchildren (Isaac, Violet, and Miles Lutz and Summer Cook); his brother, Ralph Cannon (Cheryl); and additional family members too numerous to list, but certainly not forgotten.
All are welcome for a Celebration of Life at Big Spring Country Club, 5901 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, Ky. 40205, on Sunday, March 15. Celebration of Life service 4:30-5:00 p.m., followed by a reception from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to The V Foundation for Cancer Research "In Memory of Otis Cook", 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513, or at v.org/OtisCook
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020