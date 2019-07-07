|
|
Otto Koller Jr.
Louisville - Otto Koller Jr., 93, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born in Louisville on June 25, 1926 to the late Otto Sr. and Margaret Koller. Otto served in the United States Navy on the USS Burke during World War II. He attended the University of Louisville Speed Scientific School and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He retired from South Central Bell after 37 years of service. He was a former chairman of the IEEE and was an active volunteer for the Telephone Pioneers of America. Otto also volunteered at the St. Andrews United Church of Christ Men's Breakfast for 27 years. While his career and volunteer work were important to him, he was also a devoted and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather and nothing made him happier than watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play together on his daughter's farm.
Otto is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Koller and his sister Doris Korfhage.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Beverly Lea (Mark) and Thomas Koller (Nancy), grandchildren Russell Lea (Krista), Jeffrey Lea (Rachel), David Lea, Tiffany Koller, Ashley Koller, Ryan Koller (Cassie), James Koller (Mandy) and Nathan Koller (Hilary) and great grandchildren Karlee, Addison and Dawson Lea and Henry Koller.
A service to celebrate Otto's life will take place at 12 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. The family will accept guests for visitation from 5-8 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 and for one hour before the service on Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy can be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019