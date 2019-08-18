|
|
Owen L. "Sonny" Craigmyle
Louisville - Owen L. "Sonny" Craigmyle 81, passed away August 14, 2019. Owen served for 6 years in the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve. He retired after 40 years from Local Union 110 Sheet Metal Workers and also was a Highview Fire District Volunteer Firefighter for 26 years. Owen enjoyed spending his weekends with his family and visits to the family farm. His hobbies were hunting and woodworking.
Owen leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 58 years Shirley Craigmyle, children Kenny Craigmyle (Karen), Bob Craigmyle and Sherry Barton (John), grandchildren Cody Craigmyle (Lauren), Kelsey Craigmyle and Thomas Barton, great grandchildren Owen and Ashton and sister Ruth Ann Conder.
A service to honor the life of Owen will be held Tuesday, August 20th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday, August 19th from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts can be made to WHAS Crusade for Children c\o Highview Fire District.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019