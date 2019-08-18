Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen Craigmyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen L. "Sonny" Craigmyle


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Owen L. "Sonny" Craigmyle Obituary
Owen L. "Sonny" Craigmyle

Louisville - Owen L. "Sonny" Craigmyle 81, passed away August 14, 2019. Owen served for 6 years in the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve. He retired after 40 years from Local Union 110 Sheet Metal Workers and also was a Highview Fire District Volunteer Firefighter for 26 years. Owen enjoyed spending his weekends with his family and visits to the family farm. His hobbies were hunting and woodworking.

Owen leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 58 years Shirley Craigmyle, children Kenny Craigmyle (Karen), Bob Craigmyle and Sherry Barton (John), grandchildren Cody Craigmyle (Lauren), Kelsey Craigmyle and Thomas Barton, great grandchildren Owen and Ashton and sister Ruth Ann Conder.

A service to honor the life of Owen will be held Tuesday, August 20th at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday, August 19th from 2-8pm at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts can be made to WHAS Crusade for Children c\o Highview Fire District.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Owen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now