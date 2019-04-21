|
|
Owen M. "Chuck" Harris
Louisville - Owen M. "Chuck" Harris, 65, passed away peacefully at his home on April 18th, 2019. He was born on January 8, 1954, to the late Bob and Ann Harris in Oxford, MS, while they were students attending Ole Miss University.
Chuck was a graduate of Greenville High School and attended Delta State University. He was an area manager for Transmontaigne during his career.
He was a KY Colonel and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. He was an avid reader and Civil War buff who also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Chuck was preceded in passing by his parents and his grandparents, Grover and Agnes Baswell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Harris; children, Dustin Estes, Katy Estes, Taylor Estes (Cammie), and Evan Estes; 9 grandchildren; siblings, Missy Washington (Kent), Graham Harris, Joe Harris (Denise); and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Chuck's life will take place on Tuesday, April 23, at 3 PM, at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 AM until time of service at 3 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's honor to the Autism Society of America.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019