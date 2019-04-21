Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
For more information about
Owen Harris
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen M. "Chuck" Harris


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Owen M. "Chuck" Harris Obituary
Owen M. "Chuck" Harris

Louisville - Owen M. "Chuck" Harris, 65, passed away peacefully at his home on April 18th, 2019. He was born on January 8, 1954, to the late Bob and Ann Harris in Oxford, MS, while they were students attending Ole Miss University.

Chuck was a graduate of Greenville High School and attended Delta State University. He was an area manager for Transmontaigne during his career.

He was a KY Colonel and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. He was an avid reader and Civil War buff who also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Chuck was preceded in passing by his parents and his grandparents, Grover and Agnes Baswell.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Harris; children, Dustin Estes, Katy Estes, Taylor Estes (Cammie), and Evan Estes; 9 grandchildren; siblings, Missy Washington (Kent), Graham Harris, Joe Harris (Denise); and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Chuck's life will take place on Tuesday, April 23, at 3 PM, at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 AM until time of service at 3 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's honor to the Autism Society of America.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now