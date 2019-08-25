Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Owen S. Risk


1932 - 2019
Owen S. Risk Obituary
Owen S. Risk

Louisville - 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Owen was Minister for various churches for 20 years, retired after 19 years from the Kentucky Board of Education, and was a member of Parkland Baptist Church. When he was not working or spending time with his family, he could be found playing golf at Woodhaven Country Club.

Here to carry on his memory are his wife of 44 years, Helen Risk; son, Derek Risk and his wife Tracey and his grandchildren, Hannah and Justin Risk. His family kindly request expressions of sympathy be made to the or Hosparus of Louisville .

Visitation will take place on Friday, August 30th from 4-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. On Saturday, August 31st friends can visit with the family from 10-12pm, a service honoring Owen will start at 12pm, with the entombment taking place in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
