Paige Brown
Shepherdsville - Paige Kaylyn Brown, precious baby girl of Jennifer and Kevin Brown was born into the arms of angels November 29, 2020 at Norton's Women's and Children's Hospital. She was born at 38 weeks weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz. and 20 inches long. Although Paige never came home with her family, she will forever be loved and always missed. Her big sister Lillian always showered her with hugs and kisses and loved her deeply. She will eternally be our little angel.
Paige is greeted in Heaven by her grandfather, Bruce Brown, along with her great-grandparents, Dallas Brown, Alice and William Sweeney, and Joseph and Nellie White.
In addition to her parents and big sister, she is survived by her grandparents, Ronald and Pamela White and Vickie and Kenneth Platt; great-grandparents, Richard and Jeanette Willyard and Elizabeth Brown; Aunt Angela and Uncle Matthew Reynolds; Uncle Shaun Brown; cousins, Emma Reynolds and KC Brown, as well as many other dear family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) are entrusted with the arrangements. www.subfuneralhome.com