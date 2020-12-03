1/
Paige Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paige's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paige Brown

Shepherdsville - Paige Kaylyn Brown, precious baby girl of Jennifer and Kevin Brown was born into the arms of angels November 29, 2020 at Norton's Women's and Children's Hospital. She was born at 38 weeks weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz. and 20 inches long. Although Paige never came home with her family, she will forever be loved and always missed. Her big sister Lillian always showered her with hugs and kisses and loved her deeply. She will eternally be our little angel.

Paige is greeted in Heaven by her grandfather, Bruce Brown, along with her great-grandparents, Dallas Brown, Alice and William Sweeney, and Joseph and Nellie White.

In addition to her parents and big sister, she is survived by her grandparents, Ronald and Pamela White and Vickie and Kenneth Platt; great-grandparents, Richard and Jeanette Willyard and Elizabeth Brown; Aunt Angela and Uncle Matthew Reynolds; Uncle Shaun Brown; cousins, Emma Reynolds and KC Brown, as well as many other dear family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) are entrusted with the arrangements. www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved