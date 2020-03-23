Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Resources
More Obituaries for Pam Varner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pam Varner


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pam Varner Obituary
Pam Varner

Louisville - Pam Varner, 66, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.

She was the former Pamela Joyce Cox, born August 10, 1953, daughter of the late Roy B and Alice Marie Vowell Cox. She was an insurance agent for State Farm and other companies and for the last eight years was office manager for Kentucky Prosthetics. She was a 1971 graduate of Fern Creek High School and a member of Highview Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Frank A. Varner, Jr.; daughter, Sara Jo Berry (Scott); grandchildren, Andrew, Tannis and Eliza Berry; brother, Steven Cox (Teresa); and nephews, Kendrick, Dylan and Luke Cox.

Services are private.

Memorial gifts: Adam's Pantry c/o Highview Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -