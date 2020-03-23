|
|
Pam Varner
Louisville - Pam Varner, 66, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She was the former Pamela Joyce Cox, born August 10, 1953, daughter of the late Roy B and Alice Marie Vowell Cox. She was an insurance agent for State Farm and other companies and for the last eight years was office manager for Kentucky Prosthetics. She was a 1971 graduate of Fern Creek High School and a member of Highview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Frank A. Varner, Jr.; daughter, Sara Jo Berry (Scott); grandchildren, Andrew, Tannis and Eliza Berry; brother, Steven Cox (Teresa); and nephews, Kendrick, Dylan and Luke Cox.
Services are private.
Memorial gifts: Adam's Pantry c/o Highview Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020