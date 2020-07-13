Pamela Anne Emmerich



On July 5th 2020, Pamela Anne Emmerich, daughter, sister, friend, and Tahoe community leader, passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer



Pam was born December 25th, 1970, in Cincinnati, Ohio to John and Mary Constance Emmerich. Growing up a lover of the natural world and community, she excelled in both the competition and instruction of sailing and horsemanship. She graduated from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio in 1995.



Family and the outdoors brought Pam to North Lake Tahoe in the winter of 1997. She became an integral part of the community with her ever-present smile, infectious positivity, and willingness to help people.



After seven years helping students navigate their college careers as Registrar for Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village, Nevada,, Pam became a connector and community leader as the Public Information Officer for the North Tahoe Public Utility District beginning in 2004. Pam also spent over a decade as a Board member and volunteer for the North Tahoe Business Association. In these roles, she helped realize many public improvements in North Lake Tahoe, California including enhancing local digital communications, the creation of new trails and parks, the redevelopment of North Lake Boulevard in Kings Beach, and the Music on the Beach series, to name just a few.



Pam cherished her decades-long friendships and loved international travel, live music and festivals, comedy, theater, and community events. Everyone who knew Pam was inspired by her gigantic heart, hard work, and how she lived life to the absolute fullest.









