1/1
Pamela Anne Emmerich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Anne Emmerich

On July 5th 2020, Pamela Anne Emmerich, daughter, sister, friend, and Tahoe community leader, passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer

Pam was born December 25th, 1970, in Cincinnati, Ohio to John and Mary Constance Emmerich. Growing up a lover of the natural world and community, she excelled in both the competition and instruction of sailing and horsemanship. She graduated from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio in 1995.

Family and the outdoors brought Pam to North Lake Tahoe in the winter of 1997. She became an integral part of the community with her ever-present smile, infectious positivity, and willingness to help people.

After seven years helping students navigate their college careers as Registrar for Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village, Nevada,, Pam became a connector and community leader as the Public Information Officer for the North Tahoe Public Utility District beginning in 2004. Pam also spent over a decade as a Board member and volunteer for the North Tahoe Business Association. In these roles, she helped realize many public improvements in North Lake Tahoe, California including enhancing local digital communications, the creation of new trails and parks, the redevelopment of North Lake Boulevard in Kings Beach, and the Music on the Beach series, to name just a few.

Pam cherished her decades-long friendships and loved international travel, live music and festivals, comedy, theater, and community events. Everyone who knew Pam was inspired by her gigantic heart, hard work, and how she lived life to the absolute fullest.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved