Pamela Denise (Lile) Sturgill
Louisville - Pamela Denise (Lile) Sturgill, 60, died Friday, August 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Dale (Bishop) Lile; brother, Scott Lile, and sister, Deborah Lile. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Keith Sturgill; sons, Travis Sturgill (Laura) and Mark Sturgill (Amber); grandson, Jack Sturgill; brothers, Larry Lile (Sue), Steven Lile (Diane), Joseph Lile, and numerous family members and friends. Visitation will be 2-7pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Little Flock Baptist Church, 5500 N. Preston Hwy, Shepherdsville, KY and will be followed by a celebration of life.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019