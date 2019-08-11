|
Pamela Dianne Grau (Scott)
Middletown - Pamela Dianne Grau (Scott), 67, passed away at home on Tuesday August 6th surrounded by family. She was born January 10, 1952 in Culver, In. Her father and mother, Walt and Eava Scott preceded her in death. Pamela is survived by her loving husband and daughter, Michael Grau and Rebecca Grau, sister Shari Miller (John) and brother Rick Scott (Angie). All present at the time of passing. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins
Pamela was a force of nature, an old soul, cared deeply about her family, her church, her bicycle, her dogs, her swim aerobics days, the environment, her dear friends, shopping, travel, Outlander, the original Celtic Women, the Chicago Bulls, John Denver, The Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac.
Pamela's wish was to be cremated and followed by a memorial service in the near future HONORING her at Middletown United Methodist Church where she was a member for 30 years.
We wish to thank the wonderful folks at Norton's Cancer Center and Hosparus Health that helped ease this difficult journey.
In lieu or cards and flowers, please honor Pamela's memory with a contribution to Hosparus Health or MisPits & Friends - both in Louisville, KY. We pray that you get regular check-ups to prevent this devastating disease. Cancer Sucks!
