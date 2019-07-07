Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Pamela Jean Price


1949 - 2019
Pamela Jean Price Obituary
Pamela Jean Price

Crestwood - Pamela "Pam" Jean Price, 70, of Crestwood, KY passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.

She was born to Edwin and Bessie Head in Louisville, KY on June 2, 1949.

Pam got her degree in Culinary Arts at University of Kentucky and worked as a Certified Executive Chef for Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. She was in the American Academy of Chefs and received many distinguished honors and awards. Pam served as former President of the American Culinary Federation, KY Chapter. She was also a member of PEO, Chapter A and Beargrass Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her father; Edwin Leo Head.

Left to cherish the memory of Pam are her husband of 51 years; Larry Price, sons; Jason Price (Amy) and Jeremy Price (Phoebe), 3 grandsons; Jackson, Carson and Leo Price, mother; Bessie Marie Head, step-mother; Barbara Head, sisters; Glenda Wilder and Landis Thompson (Phil) and many extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Pam will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Noon at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home (706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange) with a memorial gathering from 10am until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Fed with Faith (www.fedwithfaith.org) in Pam's name.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019
