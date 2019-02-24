Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Pamela Bell
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Pamela Jo Bell


Pamela Jo Bell Obituary
Pamela Jo Bell

Louisville - Pamela Jo Bell, 63, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

A funeral service to celebrate Pam's life will be held, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8pm at the funeral home.

For the full obituary and to leave your online condolences for the family, please visit our website, www.archlheadypreston.com .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
