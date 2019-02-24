|
Pamela Jo Bell
Louisville - Pamela Jo Bell, 63, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
A funeral service to celebrate Pam's life will be held, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
For the full obituary and to leave your online condolences for the family
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019