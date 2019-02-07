|
|
Pamela Johnston
Springboro - Pamela Johnston, age 70, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at her residence. Pamela was born in Louisville, KY on October 7, 1948 to Charles and Juanita Crawford.
Pamela was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a friend to all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles H. Crawford; brother, Charles H. Crawford, Jr.. She is survived by her husband, John A. Johnston; daughter, Johnna (Steve) Emly; son, Jeffrey Johnston; grandchildren, Jessica Emly, Sarah Emly, Zackary Johnston, Katelyn Johnston; mother, Juanita Patricia Crawford; brother, Douglas B. Crawford; sister, Barbara (Don Reynolds) Chesher; sister-in-law, Joyce Crawford.
Funeral services are Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm and 6:00pm-8:00 pm at the funeral home.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Oh 45066.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019