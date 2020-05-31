Pamela Marie Wilhelm



Hanover, IN -



(August. 30, 1950 -



May 27, 2020)



Pamela Marie Wilhelm, 69, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY with her loving husband of 52 years by her side.



For Pam, living as one of Jehovah's servants, was the most important thing in her life. Now she is asleep and living in Jehovah's memory awaiting the day of resurrection to be reunited with her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Doris Mayer, and her two children, Melissa and Adam. She is survived by her husband Warren Wilhelm Jr; her son Jeff; her daughter Angela (Greg); her grandchildren; Jami, Megan, Corey, Little Jeff; her great grandchildren Aniah and Lucca; sisters Darlene and Kathy; brothers Bobby, David, Joe, Danny, and Troy, and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held in Madison at the Kingdom Hall when it reopens.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Jehovah's Witnesses World Headquarters 1 Kings Dr, Tuxedo Park, NY 10987









