Pamela Marie WilhelmPamela Marie Wilhelm, 69, of Hanover, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with her loving husband of 52 years by her side.For Pam, living as one of Jehovah's servants was the most important thing in her life. Now she is asleep and living in Jehovah's memory awaiting the day of resurrection to be reunited with her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Doris Mayer; and her two children, Melissa and Adam. She is survived by her husband, Warren J. Wilhelm Jr.; her son, Jeff; her daughter, Angela(Greg); grandchildren, Jami, Megan, Corey, and Little Jeff; great-grandchildren, Aniah and Lucca; sisters, Darlene and Kathy; brothers, Bobby, David, Joe, Danny, and Troy; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home. Memorial visitation will be 4pm-8pm Friday, June 12, 2020 and 10am-12pm Saturday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Jehovah's Witnesses World Headquarters, 1 Kings Dr. Tuxedo Park, NY 10987.