Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Russ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Rae Russ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Rae Russ Obituary
Pamela Rae Russ

LOUISVILLE - Pam Russ, aka Mrs. Magic, 65, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Pam enjoyed a full life. Not only was she a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was a successful business woman who owned and operated two convenience stores and also ventured into a career in real estate. She later discovered her love of art and joined her husband as an entertainer, face painting alongside him while he performed his magic.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Spencer; father, George McCoy and brothers, Mark and Casey McCoy.

Pam is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jeff Russ, aka, Mr. Magic; sons, Christian McCoy and his wife, Leah and Jeff Russ, Jr. and grandchildren, Meadow, Samuel, Charlotte and Grant.

Her funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday and from 1:00 -7:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -