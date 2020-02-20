|
Pamela Rae Russ
LOUISVILLE - Pam Russ, aka Mrs. Magic, 65, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Pam enjoyed a full life. Not only was she a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was a successful business woman who owned and operated two convenience stores and also ventured into a career in real estate. She later discovered her love of art and joined her husband as an entertainer, face painting alongside him while he performed his magic.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Spencer; father, George McCoy and brothers, Mark and Casey McCoy.
Pam is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jeff Russ, aka, Mr. Magic; sons, Christian McCoy and his wife, Leah and Jeff Russ, Jr. and grandchildren, Meadow, Samuel, Charlotte and Grant.
Her funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday and from 1:00 -7:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020