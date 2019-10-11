|
Pamela Sue Ashley
Louisville - 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Westminster Healthcare Center.
Born August 29, 1949, Pamela always marched to the beat of her own drum. After achieving her Rank 1 in Education, she was an English teacher for much of her life; at Butler High School and with the TAPP schools, most recently Westport. An avid traveler and reader, master gardener, Girl Scout, Sea Scout, and highly skilled at knitting, crocheting, and cross-stitching, Pamela lead a wide and varied life of interests and skills. She loved riding her motorcycle throughout Kentucky with her mother and reveled in telling stories of her travels to France and her participation in marches for feminism. However, her desire to be a mother put her rallying days behind her. As she raised her children on word games, crossword puzzles, camping, and endless time in the garden, she instilled a sense of unapologetic truth to being one's self, and never lost a game of Scrabble.
She is survived by her two beloved children, Ashley Hostetter (Patrick) and Aaron Nathanson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Beulah Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to Beulah Presbyterian Church and Bernheim Forest.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019