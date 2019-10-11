Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Beulah Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Sue Ashley


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Sue Ashley Obituary
Pamela Sue Ashley

Louisville - 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Westminster Healthcare Center.

Born August 29, 1949, Pamela always marched to the beat of her own drum. After achieving her Rank 1 in Education, she was an English teacher for much of her life; at Butler High School and with the TAPP schools, most recently Westport. An avid traveler and reader, master gardener, Girl Scout, Sea Scout, and highly skilled at knitting, crocheting, and cross-stitching, Pamela lead a wide and varied life of interests and skills. She loved riding her motorcycle throughout Kentucky with her mother and reveled in telling stories of her travels to France and her participation in marches for feminism. However, her desire to be a mother put her rallying days behind her. As she raised her children on word games, crossword puzzles, camping, and endless time in the garden, she instilled a sense of unapologetic truth to being one's self, and never lost a game of Scrabble.

She is survived by her two beloved children, Ashley Hostetter (Patrick) and Aaron Nathanson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Beulah Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to Beulah Presbyterian Church and Bernheim Forest.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now