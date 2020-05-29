Pamela Sue TompkinsLouisville - Mrs. Pamela Sue Tompkins, age 68, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on May 28, 2020. Mrs. Tompkins was born on November 8, 1951 in Louisville, KY to the late Raymond and Imogene (Embry) Nichols. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy Nichols. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Larry Tompkins Sr.; children, Larry Tompkins Jr. (Marshell) and Lisa Smith (John); grandchildren, Larrisa, Devyn, Anthony, Cole, and Brandon; great grandchild, Aspen; brother, Jerry Nichols (Linda); and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (4895 North Preston Highway at Brooks Rd.) with burial held at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 3 pm until 8pm and on Tuesday from 9am until time of the service at the funeral home.