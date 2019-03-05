|
|
Pamela Suzanne Fetz
Ramsey, IN - Pamela Suzanne Fetz, age 48, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home. Pamela was born August 15, 1970 at Fort Knox, Kentucky. She was a nursing instructor at Galen College of Nursing, Louisville, Kentucky.
Preceding her in death were a son, Joshua Fetz and her father, Scott Harrington.
Surviving are her husband, Edward E. Fetz, Jr.: Son; Christian Fetz of Ramsey, IN: Daughters; Danielle Fetz of Ramsey, IN, Ashley Jackson (Joshua) of Corydon, IN, Aleshia Fetz (Joseph Hope) of Corydon, IN.
Mother: Maureen Kay Goldsmith Harrington (Rob) of Jeffersonville, IN
Sister: Lisa Spencer (Terry) of Lanesville, IN; 5 grandchildren; Nephew: Dale Spencer
Funeral 11 A.M. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, Indiana with burial in Central Barren Cemetery, New Salisbury, Indiana.
Visitation 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. Thursday, March 7, 2019 and after 9 A.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019