Pamela Willhite Scholl
Louisville - Pamela Willhite Scholl, 61, of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Pamela was born in Louisville and spent much of her career working for the State of Kentucky's Commission for Child and Family and at Lake Cumberland State Park. She was very outgoing and enjoyed being around her family and traveling throughout the country and world.
Pamela is preceded by her first husband, Fon Edward Willhite; parents, Charles and Velma Bowman; uncle and aunt, Theresa and Charlie Cambron; and in-laws, William and Elizabeth Scholl.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph Scholl; children, Adam Willhite, Laurie Cross (Jeremy), Angela Reimer (Stephen), Miranda Story, Fon Willhite (Amy), and John Willhite; grandchildren, Japeth, Logan, Ella, Nick, and Micah; sister, Barbara Schroader (Rick); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass for Pamela will be at 10 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Gabriel the Archangel, 5505 Bardstown Road. Burial will follow the Mass at Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Wednesday, October 23 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James Brown Cancer Center and the Ayden Morrison Family Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019