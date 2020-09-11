1/
Pamila Hill
Pamila Hill

Jeffersonville - Pamila "Pam" Hill, 70 of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on September 9, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pam was a loving Mother, Mamaw and Sister to her family. She loved to help people especially family and friends that needed help. She never complained about what was needed to be done and was always lending her help to the cause. She will greatly be missed and she broke the mold of a caring and loving person.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years James "Jim" Hill, her father and mother Palmer and Wilma (Kessinger) Perkins,

She is survived by her two children Tammy Hill, James "Jason" Hill (Kim), two grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Jason Hill, two sisters Sandy Farmer(Walter), Kim Hudson and a brother Joe Perkins (Joy).

Memorial contributions can be made to the local food pantry or youth shelter. Envelopes will be provided be available at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
SEP
16
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
or

