Parry Boyd Steele, Jr.
Bethlehem, PA - On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Parry Boyd Steele, Jr., loving husband and father passed away at age 90. He lived at Country Meadows Retirement Community in Bethlehem, PA with his wife, Ruby Steele.
Parry was preceded in death by his daughter, Valarie Riley. He is survived by his wife Ruby, his four children, Steve and wife Nancy Steele, Parry Steele, III and wife Cindy, Debra and husband Steve Herald, and Paula Burch, three sisters, one brother, and nine grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at Country Meadows Retirement Community on 4011 Green Pond Road, Bethlehem, PA at 2 o'clock pm. Flowers and cards may be sent to 2011 Country Meadows Retirement Community, Bethlehem, PA 18020.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019