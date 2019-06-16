Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasquale Palma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasquale "Pat" Palma

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Pasquale "Pat" Palma Obituary
Pasquale "Pat" Palma

Louisville - Pasquale "Pat" Palma, born July 8, 1932, passed into eternal life on June 13. 2019 at his Taylorsville residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Nettie Palma; and his brother Sam Palma.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Patricia Ramser Palma; brother Joseph Palma; sisters Loretta Palma and Rose Anne Rechis; daughters Caroline Palma, Anne Marie Palma, and Sue Ann McArthur (Sam); and son Christopher Palma. Also included are extended family Terry, John and Paul Whiting; ten grandchildren; and two great grandsons.

Pat lived an abundant life, growing up in Brooklyn, NY and earning a degree in electrical engineering from Manhattan College. He spent many years as a monk at Spencer Monastery and in Argentina.

A memorial gathering and service will be held from 12:00pm-4:00pm on Tuesday, June 18 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "In St. Matthews".
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now