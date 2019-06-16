|
Pasquale "Pat" Palma
Louisville - Pasquale "Pat" Palma, born July 8, 1932, passed into eternal life on June 13. 2019 at his Taylorsville residence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Nettie Palma; and his brother Sam Palma.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Patricia Ramser Palma; brother Joseph Palma; sisters Loretta Palma and Rose Anne Rechis; daughters Caroline Palma, Anne Marie Palma, and Sue Ann McArthur (Sam); and son Christopher Palma. Also included are extended family Terry, John and Paul Whiting; ten grandchildren; and two great grandsons.
Pat lived an abundant life, growing up in Brooklyn, NY and earning a degree in electrical engineering from Manhattan College. He spent many years as a monk at Spencer Monastery and in Argentina.
A memorial gathering and service will be held from 12:00pm-4:00pm on Tuesday, June 18 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "In St. Matthews".
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019