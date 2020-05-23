Pat Cruise



Pat Cruise, 78, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.



Pat was a retired employee of General Electric.



She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Minnie Hayden, her children Rusty, April, and Cathy, her brother Bob and sister Juanita.



Pat is survived by her loving sister Charlene Sanders, her two sons, Rick Zabel (Jody) of Mt. Washington and Bill Zabel (Denise) of J-town; ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.









