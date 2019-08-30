Resources
Louisville - Pat F. Neely, 72, passed away on Wednesday August 29, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital.

She is survived by her son Wayne Wessel (Melony), grandchildren, Madison, Cambron, and Colton Wessel and Cory Wise. She is also survived by brothers, Bobby (Patty) and Danny Howland.

Funeral services will be held Thursday (9/5/19) at 6:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Thursday (9/5/19) from 1:00 pm until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, 2019
