Pat Heeb
Louisville - Patricia "Pat" Heeb, 91, passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020 of natural causes at the Nazareth Home.
Pat was born in Louisville to Julius and Elizabeth (Lichtefeld) Ruhl on September 18, 1928. She was born and grew up above her father's drug store on the corner of Barret and Kentucky. She attended St. Therese and St. James Grade Schools, and Mercy Academy, Class of 1946. Later in life, she earned her degree in English from Catherine Spalding College.
After meeting the love of her life, Michael Heeb, they were married in July 1953. They were blessed with seven children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Home was where her heart was, and she was a wonderful homemaker. In this she had found her calling in life. She was a founding member of St. Martha Catholic Church. She belonged to their Altar Society and the Senior Citizens group. Her one true joy was to spend time with her family. She was so proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Julius "Bud" Ruhl.
Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Michael L. Heeb; children, Lou (Betty), John (Judy), Bill, Dick (Jody), Barbara Smith (Denny), Tom (Sherry), and Mike (Jan), 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, with 5 more on the way; sister, Martha Corrigan; and brother, Louis Ruhl.
Her funeral and visitation will be private. Burial at Calvary Cemetery.
A memorial mass will be held at a future date.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Louisville. Memories and condolences for the family may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road is handling the arrangements.
