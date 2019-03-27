Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Louisville - Patrice "Patti" Threlkeld, 66, of Bedford, Ky. passed away March 23, 2019 after a longtime Illness.

She was the daughter of the late Dr. Harry K. Piatt and Iva M. Piatt Hancock.

Patti is survived by her daughters Tina Piatt (Brian), and Heather Haggard (Glenn), her grandchildren Jasmine Mitchell (Grant), Cameron and Tyler Haggard and her siblings Chris Piatt (Dan) and Wayne Piatt.

Special thanks to the Caring Staff at the Signature Health Care, Bedford, Ky.

Memorial Service 10 am Saturday at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Signature Health Care, Bedford, Ky., UofL Movement and Disorder Clinic, or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
