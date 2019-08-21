|
|
Patricia A. Higdon
Louisville - Patricia A. Higdon 69, passed away August 17, 2019. Trish retired from JCPS as a special needs assistant and had been a member of Okolona Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Higdon, daughter Brittany Higdon and parents Thomas and Ethel Cocke.
Trish leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters Tonya Coy (Kent) and Monica Lacroix (Jimmy), grandchildren Trent, James and Ethan Baxter, Kayla Ernspiker (Kyle) and Kamelia Lacroix, 3 great grandchildren, loving fiancée Robert English and brother Thomas Cocke Jr. (Donna)
A service to honor the life of Trish will be held Thursday at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3-8pm in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Scleroderma Foundation 300 Rosewood Dr. Suite 105 Danvers MA, 01923.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019