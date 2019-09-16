|
Patricia A. "Pat" Howard
Jeffersonville - Patricia A. "Pat" Howard, 76, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on September 15, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 1840 E. 8th Street, Jeffersonville, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Louisville, KY. Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 PM on Wednesday at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN.
Pat was a retired Executive Director of LifeSpan Resources of Southern Indiana and a volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Center for Lay Ministries. The family would like to thank the staff at the Norton Cancer Institute for their exceptional care of Pat during her cancer treatments.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Lawrence Fischer; first husband, James Jewel; daughter, Kelley Michelle Conn; and sister, Barbara Paradis (Jay).
She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, James Howard DVM; mother, Cecelia Fischer; sister, Betty Johnson (Larry) and Carole Fischer; brothers, Larry Fischer (Jan) and Michael Fischer (Gina), all of Louisville; daughter, Lisa Rasdon; granddaughter, Katherine Rasdon; step-children, Beth Cox (Tim), Bryan Howard, Susan Howard, and Kevin Howard (Suzie); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Norton Cancer Institute or a . Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019