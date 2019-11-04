|
Patricia A. Ryan
Louisville - Patricia A. Ryan, 87, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
Patricia was born in Louisville to the late Garrett and Mary Mathena. She was an accomplished realtor and builder and was a member of the Louisville Home Builders Association. She was also a 50-year member of the Kentucky Board of Realtors.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Chester "Bud" Ryan; and parents.
Left to cherish Patricia's memory are her children, Bill Crick (Thoye), Mike Crick (Denese), Cynthia Crick, and Cheryl Lutz (Bob); 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchild; brother, Michael Mathena; and sister, Margaret Werle.
Funeral service for Patricia will be at Noon on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10AM until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019