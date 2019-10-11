|
|
Patricia A. Trobaugh Murphy
New Albany - Patricia A. Trobaugh Murphy, 86, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 at the Autumn Woods Health Campus. She was the former Patricia Neely, born in Louisville, KY. on November 7, 1932 to the late Collis and Alma Neely. She was raised and lived all of her life in New Albany, IN. She was a graduate of the 1950 Class of New Albany High School. She was a former member of the Altrusa Club where she worked for many years in their booth at Harvest Homecoming. She was active in the Floyd County Historical Society volunteering where needed. She was employed at Floyd Memorial Hospital(now Baptist Health Floyd), in several departments and capacities and after retiring, volunteered for the Home Health Care Department. She was also a volunteer for the Kentucky Center for the Arts plus some smaller theaters in Louisville. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she volunteered for (In Heaven's Eyes) making sandwiches for the needy children. She formerly attended Centenary United Methodist Church until her marriage to Bill Trobaugh. She was an avid bridge player for many years belonging to several bridge clubs. She was preceded in death by her daughter: Luann Farley, her first husband Charles W. "Bill" Trobaugh and her second husband John W. Murphy.
Patricia is survived by her 3 sons: Craig Trobaugh(Lori), C. Tony Trobaugh(Cindy) and Gary Trobaugh(Trina), Her brother: Greg Neely(Vicki), Her sister: Nancy Cash, 4 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon Friday October 18, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church((129 W. Daisy Ln: New Albany, IN.). Burial will be private.
Visitation will be at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1119 E. Market St.: New Albany, IN.) from 9:30 - 11:30 AM on Friday October 18, 2019 before the Mass.
Memorial Contributions may be given to Hosparus of Southern Indiana, The St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Kentucky Center for the Arts.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019