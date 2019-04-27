|
|
Patricia Ann "Maydie" Allen
Louisville - Patricia Ann "Maydie" Allen, 86,
Our beloved Maydie passed away peacefully while sleeping on April 24, 2019. Patricia Ann Freeman Allen was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Nolen Charles Allen, parents Andrew Malloy and Hannah Sisk Freeman, and her brother Andrew "Buddy" Freeman. Maydie's heart belonged to Nolen and she missed him every day from his passing until hers. They shared an incredible life together.
She is survived by her five children: daughters Gail Allen, Melinda Allen Stogel (Steven), Jan Allen Pfeifer, Alisa Allen Nash (David), her son Tyler Nolen Allen (Chenoweth); her grandchildren, Andrew, Jackson and Ellie Stogel, Sarah Pfeifer Vandekerckhove (Drew), Andrew (Molly) and Carson (Caroline) Pfeifer, Ben, Lucas and Julia Nash, Harcourt, Eli and Stites Allen; great-grandchildren Remy and Ali Vandekerckhove; her sister Shirley Hubbs, brother Sam Freeman and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins whom she adored.
While a beautiful woman, it was Maydie's inner beauty that touched so many lives. Her compassion and generosity will be remembered in the stories that her friends, family and countless strangers hold in their hearts.
A woman of enduring faith, she acted out that faith through her love for others. Her counsel was sought by many who knew she could be trusted and found solace in her listening ear. She never looked past anyone in need, fully embodying her Christian beliefs. Vitally engaged in her church throughout her life, she served at every level from Sunday school teacher and elder to president of the Cumberland Presbyterian Women. In 1984 she was a member of a delegation with Church Women United to the Soviet Union, where she was deeply impacted and inspired by the spirit and beauty of the people she met.
She was personal and hands on in serving her community. Generous beyond measure, she dedicated her time, talents and resources to numerous community organizations including the Center for Women and Families, the March of Dimes, the Red Cross, and Bethel College Board of Trustees. Maydie stepped up everywhere in her life; no task was too small or too big for her to roll up her sleeves and do the work that needed to be done.
Born in Paducah, Kentucky, in 1932, she graduated from Lone Oak High School and attended Bethel College in Tennessee. She moved to Louisville with Nolen in 1952 and spent her adult life caring for her family and contributing to the community she called home. A homemaker and enthusiastic volunteer, she also worked for a year as the inaugural activities director at Hillcreek Nursing Home.
Full of life, wit and humor, she created a home filled with laughter and fun, warmth and activity - and always love. She used her creative talents to sew for her daughters, everything from Easter outfits to prom dresses, with an exquisite attention to detail. She extended gracious hospitality, whether it was providing a meal, throwing a party or opening our home to countless families for extended stays, many dealing with medical crises needing a comforting place to come home to at night. She was an active supporter of her family, the parent always willing to chauffeur her kids and their friends, serve as PTA president, girl scout leader or camp counselor. Whether it was a summer evening out on the boat, a holiday celebration, or one of many family vacations, Maydie made meaningful moments into family traditions. Her grandchildren especially treasure her annual Christmas Eve Circle of Lights, sharing their gratitude and hopes for the new year with each other. Nana showed her grandchildren how to be both glamorous and tough. She wasn't 'dressed' without her pink lipstick, yet she proudly held the family title of champion arm wrestler. She was a tight hugger as if she could squeeze every bit of her love into us all.
It is an understatement to say, she will be deeply missed.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Caldwell Chapel, Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 1:00. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Reception immediately following at the Willow Room, 1400 Willow Avenue. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Center for Women and Families.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019