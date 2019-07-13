|
Patricia Ann Cook
Louisville - Patricia Ann Cook, 75, of Louisville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 9, 2019.
She was retired from GE after 32 years and regularly attended Southeast Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherrill "Cookie" Cook; her parents, Lawrence and Leona; brothers, Basil, Roy, Bill, Terry and Kenny; and a sister, Marie.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Gregory Cook (Wendy) and John Cook (Mary); grandchildren, Jaclyn Murphy (Reid), Jenna Cook, John Cook, Jr., William Dean Cook, and Madison Cook; great grandchildren, Colton and Carson; and sisters, Bernice Arinder (Walter), Judy Knight and Wanda Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday, July 15, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2:00pm-8:00pm Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 13, 2019