Patricia Ann Curry
Louisville - age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1932 to the late Omar and Marie Stephens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn F. Curry; four brothers; and one sister.
Patricia is survived by her three children, Gayla D. Rogers (Ron), Chris R. Curry, and Glenn F. Curry, II (Vicki); one brother, Benny Stephens (Jean); seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 12 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Masonic Homes of Louisville in honor of the wonderful care Patricia received.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020