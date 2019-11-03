|
|
Patricia Ann (Ang) Day Bierly
New Albany - Patricia Ann (Ang) Day Bierly, 89, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, surrounded by family and love at Traditions at Hunter Station in Sellersburg, Indiana. She was born September 13, 1930 in New Albany, Indiana to Clinton and Wilma (Spatig) Ang. Pat's mother died when Pat was 2 years old and she and her late brother Charles Ray Ang were raised by her uncle and aunt, Edward and Elizabeth (Spatig) Lindquist. She grew up with her cousins Joyce (Lindquist) Mathena, Ronald Lindquist , and the late Donald Lindquist. She went to Holy Trinity Elementary School and New Albany High School.
She married Robert "Sweat" Day in 1950 in New Albany, Indiana. They had seven children: Mike Day (Delana), Sherry Murphy (Chris), Beth Nolan (Alan), Debbie Yarbrough (Tom), Barbie Day, Jeff Day (Cheryl), and Terri Metzger (Todd). Sweat passed away at the age of 41 in 1968. Pat had to learn how to drive and she went to work at Ashland Oil Refinery until her retirement. She put all her children through grade school at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, where she was a life-long parishioner, and then at Providence High School. At Ashland Oil, she met Paul Bierly and were married in 1985 until his death in 2013. She was very close to her three stepchildren: Paula Gaddis (Darryl), Angela Holder (Doug), and Mark Bierly (Jeannie).
"Granny Pat" had 17 grandchildren: Chip Day, Drew Day (Jessica), Charly Neal (Ryan), Eryn Murphy, David Murphy (Tasha), Jim Nolan (Alana), Gary Nolan (Rachel), Laura Rose (Josh), Heather Stallworth (Rob), Melissa Hatcher (Jeff), Anna Merten, John Merten (Bri), Reese Day, Conner Metzger, Cam Metzger, Wyatt Metzger, and Cole Metzger. Granny Pat had four step-grandchildren she loved as her own: Matthew Holder (Katie), Kevin Holder (Ange), Lauren Day, and Ryan Day. She had 16 great-grandchildren: Samuel, Emmett, and Declan Day; Rylie, Madison, and Brooks Neal; Travis and Seth Nolan; Viktor Rose; Evan and Abby Nolan; Haley and Will Stallworth; Ellie, Polly, and Henry Hatcher and one step-great-grandchild: Emma Holder.
Pat had enjoyed Monday night bowling and planning class reunions. She was an avid gardener and reader and loved to crochet and work jigsaw puzzles. She enjoyed spending winter months in Florida with Paul and their many snow-bird friends. She treasured family summer vacations to the beach with many children and grandchildren accompanying. She looked forward to weekly Saturday lunch outings with family. She was proud of her family and her family proud of her. She was a very loving person who will be missed by all.
The family would specially like to thank the staff at Traditions for their care and love. Mom was a giving person and would like any memorial contributions to be made to the .
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, (3309 Ballard Lane). Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (1752 Scheller Lane, New Albany, IN). Her Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at the church with burial to follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in New Albany.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019