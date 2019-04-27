Services
Patricia Ann "Patsy" Egler


Patricia Ann "Patsy" Egler
Patricia Ann "Patsy" Egler Obituary
Patricia Ann "Patsy" Egler

Floyds Knobs - Patricia Ann "Patsy" Egler, 85 years of age passed away on April 24, 2019. She was born July 28, 1933 in Floyds Knobs, Indiana to the late Arthur and Lillian (Banet) Bierman. Patsy was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church and was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Egler, and son-in-law, Vaughn Winslow.

Survivors include her daughters, Denise Winslow, Diane Shull (David), Doris Jolly (Tom); grandchildren, Tyler, Jenna, Kristin, David, Sam, Ben, Carmen; 9 great grandchildren; and brothers, Merrill Bierman, Frankie Bierman.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. Her Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Monday at St. Mary of the Knobs Chapel, 3033 Martin Road, Floyds Knobs, Indiana with burial to follow at church cemetery.

The family requests expressions of sympathy to St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
