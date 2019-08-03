Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
3815 W. Broadway
Patricia Ann Garvin Obituary
Patricia Ann Garvin

Louisville - 83, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, and a retired supervisor at JCYC.

She is survived by her children, Joyce Garvin Swain, Velda Garvin, Laurisa Garvin, Lenay Martin (Michael) and Jason Garvin; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Monday, August 5, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 12pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3815 W. Broadway, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
