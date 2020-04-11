|
|
Patricia "Pat" Ann Gregg
Jeffersontown - Patricia Ann Gregg of Jeffersontown, KY passed away at her home in the early morning of April 5th, 2020 with her family by her side.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Albert (Bert) Gregg, her 5 children, Michael Gregg (Maureen), Catherine Lyles (Krzysztof), Laura Martion (Jeff), Julie Hurley (Jim), and MaryAnn Yocum (Gary). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and by two sisters, Sandra Boling and Lynda Adams. Patricia was preceded in death by her grandson Nicholas Gregg Martion, her three sisters, Margaret Allard, Elizabeth Krimple and Nancy Boling and by two brothers William Hughes and Hugh Richard Hughes.
She was a member of St. Edwards Catholic church for many years and later a member of St. Michaels Catholic church.
Patricia worked as a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for 40 years.
She was born Patricia Ann Hughes on October 28th, 1931 to Mary Theresa Richardson Hughes and Willard Fredrick Hughes in Louisville. As a small child living the Portland area of Louisville, she survived the 1937 flood after being rescued along with her family from a second story window of her home. The family later moved to Jeffersontown where she graduated from Jeffersontown High School.
After her marriage to Bert Gregg, in 1952, she spent some time with him in Virginia Beach where he was stationed as a Navy electricians mate. Though she missed her home in Jeffersontown, she fell in love with the area and returned many times with her family establishing the tradition of holidays on the beach. She and Bert later bought a summer home on the Ohio River in Prospect, KY which became the central gathering place for her large groups of family and friends.
Her greatest joy was in making others happy with her meals, her love, her friendship and her laughter.
Memorial services will be held later this year, when friends and family can meet.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020