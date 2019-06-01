Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
3509 Taylor Blvd
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
Patricia Ann (Brown) Hellmueller Obituary
Patricia Ann (Brown) Hellmueller

Louisville - 85, passed away May 28, 2019.She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, the Senior Club, and was retired from National City Bank.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Joseph E. Hellmueller, Jr.

She is survived by her children Debby Hurley (Raymond), Edward Hellmueller, and Julia DeSpain (Mark); brother Anthony Brown, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Her Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament Church 3509 Taylor Blvd. Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central at 11 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Memorial Visitation will be Sunday from 1 - 5 PM at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway.

Donations can be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Church Senior Club.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019
