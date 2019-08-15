Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweetleaf Primitive Baptist Church
1254 Dixie Highway
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sweetleaf Primitive Baptist Church
1254 Dixie Highway
Patricia Ann Henderson Lockhart

Patricia Ann Henderson Lockhart Obituary
Patricia Ann Henderson Lockhart

Louisville - 68, passed away August 9, 2019.

She was member of Sweetleaf Primitive Baptist Church.

Survivors include her brother; James Henderson (Aggie), 2 sisters; Ruth Phillips and Gwinnette Bennett, daughter; Yvonne Stewart-Spain (Jerry) two grandchildren; Trenton and Khayla P. Stewart and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral: 11 am Saturday at her church, 1254 Dixie Highway, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation; 5-8 pm Friday at the Church.

G.C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
