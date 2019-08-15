|
Patricia Ann Henderson Lockhart
Louisville - 68, passed away August 9, 2019.
She was member of Sweetleaf Primitive Baptist Church.
Survivors include her brother; James Henderson (Aggie), 2 sisters; Ruth Phillips and Gwinnette Bennett, daughter; Yvonne Stewart-Spain (Jerry) two grandchildren; Trenton and Khayla P. Stewart and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral: 11 am Saturday at her church, 1254 Dixie Highway, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation; 5-8 pm Friday at the Church.
G.C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019