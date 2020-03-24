|
Patricia Ann Hill
Louisville - was born in Nashville, TN. 11/6/1940 she went to join the Most High God 3/20/2020. She was 79 years old. She is survived by her son James W. Hill Jr.,Esq.,her daughter Marlyce Hill Ali,M.D.(J. Ash-Shaheed Ali, M.D.) 3 grandchildren Qayla, Nubia,and Nasir, a brother Pastor Mark D.Hill, First Baptist Church LaGrange (Venus S. Hill), scores of nieces and nephews. She will be interned March 27, 2020 at 10 AM Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliffe, Kentucky with only immediate family present. A memorial will be planned for later this year in November 2020 as to comply with the social distancing necessary to keep all safe.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020