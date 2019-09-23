Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity
501 Cherrywood Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Meiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Meiller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Meiller Obituary
Patricia Ann Meiller

Louisville - Meiller, Patricia Ann 90, of Louisville passed away Sunday September 22, 2019.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Big Spring Country Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Meiller; daughters, Ana Meiller, Mary Beth Vincent and a son Brad Meiller.

She is survived by a son, Michael Meiller (Connie); daughter Kaytie Georgel (Dale); grandchildren, Adrienne Tucker (Jeremy), Levi Meiller (Cathy), Nathan Vincent (Tori), Mandy Vincent, Michelle Meiller, Kendall Meiller, Cory Vincent, Kyle Vincent, Haley Georgel, Dylan Georgel and 18 great grandchildren.

Her funeral mass will be Thursday 10am at Holy Trinity 501 Cherrywood Rd. with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 6 to 8pm at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home "In St. Matthews" 3711 Lexington Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now