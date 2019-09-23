|
Patricia Ann Meiller
Louisville - Meiller, Patricia Ann 90, of Louisville passed away Sunday September 22, 2019.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Big Spring Country Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Meiller; daughters, Ana Meiller, Mary Beth Vincent and a son Brad Meiller.
She is survived by a son, Michael Meiller (Connie); daughter Kaytie Georgel (Dale); grandchildren, Adrienne Tucker (Jeremy), Levi Meiller (Cathy), Nathan Vincent (Tori), Mandy Vincent, Michelle Meiller, Kendall Meiller, Cory Vincent, Kyle Vincent, Haley Georgel, Dylan Georgel and 18 great grandchildren.
Her funeral mass will be Thursday 10am at Holy Trinity 501 Cherrywood Rd. with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 6 to 8pm at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home "In St. Matthews" 3711 Lexington Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019