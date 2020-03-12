|
Patricia Ann Melvin
Marysville, OH - Patricia Ann Melvin (Mills) passed away on February 27, 2020 in Marysville, Ohio due to complications of pneumonia. She was 80-years old. Pat was born on February 2, 1940, in Springfield, Ky to her parents, Richard and Irene Mills. She spent the first part of her life in Somerset, Kentucky and later moved to Louisville where she attended Atherton High School. She married Ralph Melvin in 1958 and they had two children. In 1976 they moved to Worthington, Ohio. She lived in Worthington for 40 years until several years before her death. Pat worked for Kelly Services as a project manager for many years where she used her excellent people and organizing skills. As a true independent spirit, Pat treated everyday as a gift and every challenge as an opportunity. She loved travel and adventure from exploring the mountain roads of Colorado to river cruises around the world. She placed her heart and soul in friendships and family. No distance was too far to stay in touch with those she cared about. She was an avid gardener, bridge player, historical house fanatic, decorator, sewer and dancer-we're speaking all-out soulful, rowdy dancing. She loved rock and roll. She is survived by her daughter, Layna, son and daughter-in-law, Ralph Jr and Cindy Melvin, and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Jackie and Julie. She was predeceased by her parents, Richards and Irene Mills; brother, Richard Mills Jr. and a whole pack of aunts that were an important part of her life. Pat will be buried in Springfield, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020