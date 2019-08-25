Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
4600 Lynnbrook Lane
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Milby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Milby


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Milby Obituary
Patricia Ann Milby

Louisville - of Louisville entered into the Kingdom of God on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Dennie S. Milby; son, Michael K. Milby; parents, Herman and Mary Tellman and sister, Doris Tellman.

Survivors include her devoted family- Daughters Susan Baker (Ray), Debra Fuchs (Gary); and Sons, Chris (Pam) and Dennie W. Milby(Marcia),. 9 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Patricia lead a life of love for others and all who knew her knew love and kindness. Her family fondly remembers her saying, "Have a wonderful day, keep a smile on your face and always remember I LOVE YOU".

Friends may pay their respect at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40299 from 2 - 8 pm Tuesday, August 27 and 8:30 to 10:30 Wednesday. Funeral service will be held Church of the Ascension, 4600 Lynnbrook Lane, Louisville, KY 40220 at 11 am on Wednesday with graveside services at Memorial Gardens East to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now