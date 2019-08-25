|
Patricia Ann Milby
Louisville - of Louisville entered into the Kingdom of God on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Dennie S. Milby; son, Michael K. Milby; parents, Herman and Mary Tellman and sister, Doris Tellman.
Survivors include her devoted family- Daughters Susan Baker (Ray), Debra Fuchs (Gary); and Sons, Chris (Pam) and Dennie W. Milby(Marcia),. 9 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Patricia lead a life of love for others and all who knew her knew love and kindness. Her family fondly remembers her saying, "Have a wonderful day, keep a smile on your face and always remember I LOVE YOU".
Friends may pay their respect at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40299 from 2 - 8 pm Tuesday, August 27 and 8:30 to 10:30 Wednesday. Funeral service will be held Church of the Ascension, 4600 Lynnbrook Lane, Louisville, KY 40220 at 11 am on Wednesday with graveside services at Memorial Gardens East to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019