Patricia Ann (Pat) Pepper
Louisville - Patricia Ann (Pat) Pepper, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother peacefully passed on to her Heavenly Father August 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born June 15, 1931 to Robert & Ethel Teagan of Detroit, MI. It was in Detroit where she met and married her high school sweetheart Harold Allen (Al) Pepper and started a family. They moved to Louisville in 1965, relocated to Perrysburg, Ohio in 1980 and returned to Louisville in 1991.
Pat was a kind person who lived her life with passion and love. She enjoyed reading, playing board games and long scenic drives. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends, a glass of wine in hand, laughing and telling stories.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 66 years, Al Pepper of Louisville; sister, Mary Letscher of Detroit; sons, Michael (Rocky), Gary (Shelley), Christopher (Niki); and daughters, Cheryl Poole (John), Maureen Lippy (Pat) and Mary Beth Gempeler (Mike); ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation service will be held on Friday, September 20th from 5pm - 8pm at Highlands Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21st at 11am at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Donations to St. Boniface Catholic Church are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019