Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Patricia Ann Sauer Obituary
Patricia Ann Sauer

Louisville - 71, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.

A retired JCPS teacher, she is survived by her husband, Christian Sauer; daughter, Heather Sauer; sisters, Kathleen, Janet, Nancy and Pam; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 3:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral: 12:00pm Thursday. Burial: Highland Memory Gardens-Mt. Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 4, 2019
