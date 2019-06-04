|
|
Patricia Ann Sauer
Louisville - 71, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
A retired JCPS teacher, she is survived by her husband, Christian Sauer; daughter, Heather Sauer; sisters, Kathleen, Janet, Nancy and Pam; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 3:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral: 12:00pm Thursday. Burial: Highland Memory Gardens-Mt. Washington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 4, 2019