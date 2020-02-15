|
|
Patricia Ann Simon
Louisville - Patricia Ann Simon, 77, went to her heavenly home on February 14, 2020. She was born to the late Mamie and Elias Simon in Louisville, Kentucky. Pat was a graduate of Durrett High School and an active member of St. Michael Orthodox Church. She was an avid sports fan, but her heart was with the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
She is survived by her sister Dolores (Raymond) Metry, brother Eli Simon Jr. (late wife Rose), two nieces and one nephew.
Visitation will be held at St. Michael Orthodox Church, at the corner of Furman and Hikes Lane, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2-8pm with Trisagion Prayers at 7:00pm.
Funeral time will be at 11am with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, Kentucky 40218.
Contribution can be made to the church in memory of Pat.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020