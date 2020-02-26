|
|
Patricia Ann Vance
Louisville - Patricia Ann Vance, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1947 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Eugene and Theo Sherrell. She was a hairdresser for over 40 years and was the owner of Donette Beauty Salon. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister and she will be remembered for her unique sense of humor and her sweet, kind personality.
In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Hill as well as her husband of 35 years, Delbert Vance.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael (Diana) Hill; a step-Daughter, Cheryl (Joey) Wonder; grandchildren, Roy (Chelsey) Francis, III, Jessica Francis, Amy (Brian) Ochs, Travis Wonder; a great-grandson, Kade Francis; and her sister, Dolores (Jim) Crosby.
A service to celebrate Patricia's life will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home from 4:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020