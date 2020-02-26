Services
Newcomer S.W. Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer S.W. Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer S.W. Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Vance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Vance


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Vance Obituary
Patricia Ann Vance

Louisville - Patricia Ann Vance, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1947 in Manchester, Kentucky to the late Eugene and Theo Sherrell. She was a hairdresser for over 40 years and was the owner of Donette Beauty Salon. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister and she will be remembered for her unique sense of humor and her sweet, kind personality.

In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Hill as well as her husband of 35 years, Delbert Vance.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael (Diana) Hill; a step-Daughter, Cheryl (Joey) Wonder; grandchildren, Roy (Chelsey) Francis, III, Jessica Francis, Amy (Brian) Ochs, Travis Wonder; a great-grandson, Kade Francis; and her sister, Dolores (Jim) Crosby.

A service to celebrate Patricia's life will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. The family will accept guests for visitation at the funeral home from 4:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -